Egyptian syndicate cancels Travis Scott's 'Utopia' concert at Pyramids

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Egyptian syndicate cancels Travis Scott's 'Utopia' concert at Pyramids 

The General Syndicate for Musical Professions in Egypt has announced the cancellation of the 'Utopia' concert by American rapper Travis Scott, which was originally planned to take place at the base of the pyramids on July 28.

The decision to cancel the concert came after significant controversy surrounding Travis Scott's alleged "satanic" beliefs and concerns about safety. The syndicate released a statement addressing these issues and emphasizing their commitment to security and obtaining necessary approvals from relevant authorities for public events.

“Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country it is keen on its stability and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs,” the statement reads.

“Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” the statement added. 

