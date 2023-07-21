Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah joins A team in Colombo to celebrate victory

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrating semi-final victory with Pakistan A team in this still taken from a video on July 21, Friday. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

After Pakistan A team defeated Sri Lanka in the semi-final of Emerging Asia Cup, national team fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi along with teammate Naseem Shah joined the team in Colombo to celebrate the victory on Friday.



Senior men's team players welcomed the A team in the hotel after they qualified for the final of the Asian event.

In a celebration video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, Shaheen and Naseem can be seen cutting cake with the emerging team.

Pakistan A team defeated Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in the semi-final of the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup earlier today.

The Men in Green will face the winner of the second semi-final between India A and Bangladesh A.

While chasing a target of 323 runs, the home side were bowled out for 262 in 45.4 overs.

Pacer Arshad Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan after claiming figures of 5-37.

Mubasir Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem bagged two wickets each for the winning side.

Sahan Arachchige and Avishka Fernando scored 97 runs each for Sri Lanka but it was not enough to get their side over the line.

Earlier, fifties by Omair Bin Yousuf and captain Mohammad Haris powered Pakistan A to 322.