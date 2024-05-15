Erling Haaland's double strike puts Manchester City on verge of Premier League helm

After defeating Tottenham, Manchester City get close to Premier League title

Manchester City’s triumph over Tottenham: A leap towards Premier League title. — AFP

Manchester City have defeated Tottenham with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday. Erling Haaland's team is going to clinch their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Erling Haaland's double strike ensured City remain two points clear at the top

Arsenal had been hoping for a helping hand from their arch-rivals. However, their hopes were dashed when Erling Haaland scored from Kevin De Bruyne's cross early in the second half. Haaland then added a second goal from the penalty spot as the match moved into stoppage time.

The game could have taken a different turn when Heung-min Son had a clear run on goal following a mistake by Manuel Akanji in the closing stages of regular time. However, Stefan Ortega made a potentially title-winning save.

A win at home against West Ham on Sunday will secure a fourth consecutive title for City. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who will be hosting Everton, can only hope for an unlikely stumble from the relentless City.

City needed a win to reclaim the top spot ahead of the final day, and Phil Foden nearly gave them the lead. The England international took advantage of a poor clearance from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but his volley was denied by Guglielmo Vicario.

City could not play their best game despite the win. Ruben Dias had a few sloppy possessions, Kevin De Bruyne was effectively marked out of the game, and a stray shot from Josko Gvardiol in the 39th minute was all they could muster since Foden's chance.

De Bruyne bounced back after the break, forcing another save from Vicario before setting up City's opening goal in the 51st minute. The midfielder found some space and picked out Haaland for an easy tap-in.

The goal was met with cheers and chants of "are you watching Arsenal" from the home fans, further denting the title hopes of Spurs' rivals.

Ederson was replaced by Ortega after a collision with Cristian Romero. The Brazilian goalkeeper, like Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur before him, showed his frustration on the touchline after being substituted. Ortega was soon called into action as Spurs increased the pressure.

Dejan Kulusevski's drilled effort was stopped by Ortega following a fortunate ricochet off Manuel Akanji, keeping City in the lead and at the top of the table.