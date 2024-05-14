Cristiano Ronaldo may have this French Man Utd player on his turf soon

Varane, set to part ways with Man Utd, likely to join Saudi Pro League, where Ronaldo rules

Manchester United player Raphaël Varane may join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. — Reuters

French professional footballer Raphaël Varane has decided to part ways with the English club Manchester United, bringing to an end their three-year journey with the team.



Raphaël Varane left Real Madrid in 2021 and was brought in under a $50.2 million agreement for three years.



The 31-year-old centre-back appeared 93 times on the field and was a central player of Erik Ten Hag’s team when the club came third in the Premier League and secured the Carabao Cup.

However, this season was not good for the French striker as he suffered an injury and could not appear since the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on April 4, according to ESPN.

Raphaël Varane left Real Madrid in 2021. — AFP

The Dutch manager of the Reds continued to say that Varane could still play a part in the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on May 25, however, the management decided against the coach and rolled back the possibility of a one-year extension in the contract.

Varane said on social media: "Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I'm very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy. I'll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last home game of the season."

He wrote: "It's going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure."

When Varane was in Real Madrid for 10 years, the team won four Champions League titles during a 10-year spell at Real Madrid.

The outlet reported that Varane has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia — where Cristiano Ronaldo landed — or a go to his former club Lens.