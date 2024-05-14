 

Was Patrick Mahomes a bad college student? Mom spills beans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback aced college before gracing the NFL field

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Patrick Mahomes would have pursued sports management if he wasn't drafted. — Reuters/File

Before so painstakingly carving out a rocking career in the tough National Football League (NFL), Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was a star student with grades to die for, his mom revealed.

Mahomes, 28, was a student at Texas Tech University where he not only marked great success as the starting quarterback of the Red Raiders, but also carried an eye-opening, impressive 3.91 grade point average (GPA).

According to Athlon Sports, his mother Randi has revealed that the three-time Super Bowl winner had always demonstrated an inherent commitment to his academics, as well as athletics.

"He started getting college credits at Tyler Junior College when he was still in high school," Randi recalled to Tyler Today. 

"I wanted it to be his decision. I did not want to encourage the wrong decision, one he might regret later in life; however, there is no secret that I always wanted Patrick to get an education. 

"His father and I both missed out on college, and I did not want that to happen to Patrick.”

Education was just as important to Mahomes as any achievements he would earn on the gridiron. 

His mother further revealed that her son would have pursued a graduate degree in sports management, had he not played professional football.

“With a degree in hand, Patrick figured he’d win either way,” she said.

Mahomes ended up being drafted by the Chiefs with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. 

Since becoming the team's starting quarterback in 2018, he has accomplished enough to be considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

"I admit I am a proud mom," Randi said. "I am very proud of his athletic achievements. However, I am more proud of his scholastic achievements."

