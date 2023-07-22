Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence in DHA

Lahore's Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Shariq Jamal. Twitter

Lahore's Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Shariq Jamal, was found dead at his residence in the upscale DHA area, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The discovery of his lifeless body prompted an immediate response from the police. They swiftly transferred his body to a nearby hospital for examination.

The circumstances surrounding his untimely demise have raised concerns, leading the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to the initial report, no family members were present at his residence at the time of his death. It was revealed that he had sent his two house servants out before his death. Upon their return, the servants found him dead in his bedroom and quickly alerted the police.

Upon receiving the news, the police arrived at the scene and transported his body to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his passing, which is believed to have occurred much earlier than the arrival at the medical facility.

His body was moved to the morgue for a postmortem examination, aiming to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The members of DIG Shariq Jamal's family, who were present at a different house, were informed about the unfortunate incident.