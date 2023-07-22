Russian journalist asks FO about Pakistan's aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari address a joint press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan on July 20, 2023. — Online

Humanitarian assistance given to Ukraine last year, FO responds.

"Both Russia and Ukraine are our friends," spokesperson adds.

FO ensures continuing engagement between Islamabad and Moscow.

ISLAMABAD: The Russian journalist, who was asked to leave the joint presser by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on July 20, enquired about the amount of humanitarian aid Pakistan had sent to the Ukrainian people as a sign of solidarity and whether the country extended the same gesture towards the Russian people suffering amid the year-long conflict.

The journalist's query came during a weekly briefing of the Foreign Office held on Friday.

The FO spokesperson, Mumtaz Zehra Baloch, avoided responding to the question directly, saying that she doesn't have details.

"I do not have the exact figures with me. Pakistan provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine last year. Both Russia and Ukraine are our friends. We have a close relationship with the Russian Federation," she said, replying to the Russian journalist.

The journalist was expelled from the Bilawal-Kuleba press conference held in Islamabad on Thursday after which Moscow sought an explanation from Islamabad.

Reportedly, Kyiv — ahead of the joint stakeout — had requested their hosts that no Russian journalist should be present at the venue, but the authorities were unaware of the presence of one Russian reporter who was later expelled.

Baloch, during the briefing, added that there has been a flurry of visits between Pakistan and the Russian Federation stating that the Senate chairman had also recently visited Moscow, where bilateral cooperation was discussed.

"Our engagement with Russia will continue," she maintained, highlighting the significance of the relationship between Islamabad and Moscow.

Commenting on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, she said: "Furthermore, as our foreign minister has said, we are concerned about the ongoing conflict and about civilians on both sides. And we hope that this conflict will end soon on the basis of constructive dialogue and communication."

Baloch mentioned that Pakistan is ready to play its part in promoting that dialogue, which "we believe is necessary for this conflict to end".

Cyphergate

Meanwhile, the FO avoided commenting on a question on the ongoing cypher controversy, which has reared its head yet again amid the changing political landscape in the country after former principal secretary to PM Azam Khan termed it a “conspiracy” used by the country's ex-prime minister Imran Khan to “manipulate to create a narrative against the establishment and opposition".

The spokesperson said the FO was not willing to discuss the “political” aspect of the case.

To a volley of questions at the weekly Foreign Office briefing, the spokesperson responded: "This document in question is a classified document, and there are laws of Pakistan, including the Official Secrets Act, that do not permit me to make a statement about its contents or its location. I am not at liberty to speak on that.

"So, unfortunately, to your questions, I would not be able to give you an answer. The other aspects of these questions that you raised are political in nature. And you know the Foreign Office does not delve into political matters. We would not like to do that this time either."

Baloch said that there are numerous statements from the foreign affairs ministry that are on record and can be referred to in their transcripts. "Our position is very clear. And this ministry has nothing further to add."

'Terrorism is serious concern to Pakistan'

When asked to comment on statements from Kabul regarding continued acts of terrorism by the TTP against Pakistan from inside Afghanistan, the spokeswoman said the issue of terrorism is of "serious concern to Pakistan".

"We are waiting for the readout of the meetings of the special envoy with the Afghan authorities, which are still ongoing. I can only share our version after the visit and when we have details of what transpired in the meetings. But I must assure you that all aspects of mutual cooperation and concern are on the agenda.

"Pakistan has raised this issue with the Afghan authorities on multiple occasions and at every important engagement that takes place between Pakistan and the Afghan interim authorities. We have discussed the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil," she said.

In this regard, she pointed out that Pakistan has and will continue to raise issues of concern with the Afghan authorities.

"We believe that Afghanistan has given certain commitments, including in the trilateral agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China. That outcome document, which you have all seen, clearly states that Afghanistan would not allow any individual or group, including the TTP and ETIM, to pose a threat to regional security," the spokesperson maintained.

Baloch added that Islamabad hopes that Afghanistan will adhere to the commitments that it has made to Pakistan and the international community and "ensure that its soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan".

'Iran, very close neighbour'

Commenting on the country's relations with Iran, the spokesperson pointed out that Iran is a very close neighbour and friend of Pakistan with extensive historical ties.

"These relations are multifaceted; they are in the economic domain, political domain, connectivity, science and technology, education, culture, and defence and security as well. Relevant departments in Pakistan have developed strong links with their counterparts in Iran.

"The chief of army staff's visit was in the context of his meetings with the military leadership of Iran at the invitation of Iranian defence officials to discuss defence cooperation. In Tehran, he met with the chief of general staff and military commanders and discussed bilateral issues of concern in security and defence,” she said.

Baloch also mentioned Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan's recent visit to Iran, speaking about his extensive talks with the Iranian authorities, including his counterpart.

"He also called on the foreign minister. Those meetings were wide-ranging and included all aspects of our bilateral relations, from political, economic, trade, connectivity, defence, science, and technology to all aspects of relations between Pakistan and Iran. Our friendship with Iran is historical and has great potential for the future," the spokesperson said.