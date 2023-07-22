WATCH: Massive clouds make hurricane-like formation over Karachi

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi suddenly turned pleasant after a short spell of heavy rain in different parts of the port city on Friday afternoon.



Dark clouds blanketed the metropolis, blocking any rays of the Sun from reaching the ground directly. The weather remained cloudy till it got completely dark after dusk.

Before the downpour, a breathtaking view of water-filled clouds spiralling over the city was captured by a resident of North Nazimabad.

The video showed the clouds moving in a circular motion, forming a spiral in the sky which, a weather expert Jawad Memon termed as "hook formation".

Speaking to Geo News, Memon said that clouds — when they move towards each other from opposite directions — form "hooks".

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department, it rained the most, up to 41.6 millimetres in North Nazimabad on Friday, flooding roads in the area.

Major thoroughfares were submerged in rainwater, disturbing the flow of traffic in several areas of the city.

Weather analysts said that the port city was likely to be drenched by intermittent rain on July 23 as clouds from the Arabian Sea were moving in.

The Met Department also confirmed the forecast, noting that the monsoon currents would continue to affect Sindh.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the port city will remain partly cloudy and humid, with chances of thunderstorms and rain during the evening and/or night.

On July 23, Karachi will be mostly cloudy with chances of thunderstorms and rain.

Under the influence of the monsoon system, dust, thunderstorm, and rain with few heavy falls are likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, the PMD said.

It added that isolated heavy falls in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division till July 24 and 25 with occasional gaps.

The weather forecasting authority warned the public that wind and dust storms might cause damage to loose structures (electric poles, solar panels, trees, etc.).

It added that heavy falls might create water logging in low-lying areas of Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu and Jamshoro districts.