Pakistan, India to face off in Emerging Asia Cup final

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

A glimpse of Pakistan A vs India A fixture held on July 19, 2023. — Twitter/@ACCMedia1
Arch-rivals Pakistan A and India A will face off in the final clash of the Emerging Asia Cup on Sunday (July 23) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue secured their spot in the much-anticipated final after defeating Bangladesh A by 51 runs in the second semi-final of the cricket tournament featuring Asia's emerging players.

All of Bangladesh's young cricketers were dismissed for 160 runs in 34.2 overs while attempting to chase a target of 212 runs set by India A.

Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in the other semi to make it to the tournament's finals. While chasing a target of 323 runs, the home side were bowled out for 262 in 45.4 overs.

Pakistani pacer Arshad Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers after claiming figures of 5-37. Mubasir Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem clinched two wickets each for the winning side.

Meanwhile, during the match against Bangladesh A, India's Nishant Sindhu claimed five wickets for 20 runs in eight overs and was the pick of the bowlers for the winning side.

Opener Tanzid Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 51 runs.

Earlier, India A batters lost control against Bangladesh A as they were bowled out for 211 in the second semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday.

After being sent into bat first, India A lost their opener Sai Sudharsan, who scored a century against Pakistan A in the previous match, early for just 21 runs in the 8th over.

Abhishek Sharma (34) also departed before skipper Yash Dhull came in and rescued the Men in Blue. He kept his nerves calm and scored well-fought 66 runs which included six boundaries.

Manav Suthar scored handy 21 runs to help India past 200-run mark.

Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim, and Rakibul Hasan bagged two wickets each for the Bangladesh A team.

On the other hand, Pakistan A beat Sri Lanka A by 60 runs to qualify for the final of the Asian event.

Right-arm fast bowler Arshad Iqbal bagged his maiden List A fifer to help Pakistan A bowl out opponents for 262 runs in reply to 323-run target. 

