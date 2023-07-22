 
US lawmaker emphasises need for Pak-US ties to deal with terrorism

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (left) and Pakistans Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan. — Radio Pakistan
  • US representative, Pakistan envoy discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties.
  • Michael McCaul says economic alliance would draw Pakistan, US together.
  • "We always want Pakistan and US to be friends," he adds. 

Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Saturday emphasised the need for a strong Pakistan-US alliance and partnership to deal with issues related to Afghanistan, refugees and terrorism.

He made these comments while speaking to journalists after attending a barbeque reception and mango festival, hosted by Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. 

During the reception, McCaul and Khan discussed ways to strengthen Pak-US ties. Meanwhile, the US representative also hoped the economic alliance between both countries would bring them closer to each other. 

McCaul said the more trade and economic investment the two nations can have together, the closer their ties will be. He added that the US and Pakistan have a security alliance, a security partnership, but also need to have an economic alliance that would draw them together.

The chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said we always want Pakistan and US to be friends.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee of the US is responsible for oversight and legislation relating to foreign assistance, national security developments affecting foreign policy, strategic planning and agreements, as well as arms control and disarmament issues.

It also oversees the United States Agency for International Development, the Foreign Assistance Act, public diplomacy, international communication, information policy, international education, cultural programs, and other important matters.

