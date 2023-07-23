Japanese fans praised for tidying stadium after Women's World Cup match.—[email protected]

Japanese spectators won hearts and admiration on social media during the Women's World Cup as they demonstrated their remarkable sportsmanship. After witnessing their team's impressive 5-0 victory against Zambia, several Japanese fans chose to stay behind and clean the stands, leaving the stadium spotless.

A video captured the heartwarming scene, showcasing Japanese fans walking around the stadium with trash bags, diligently picking up garbage left in the stands. This act of collective responsibility and respect for the environment has become a tradition among Japanese fans in recent years. Similar gestures were witnessed during the men's 2022 and 2018 World Cup matches, further cementing their reputation as some of the best fans in the world.

Social media erupted with praise for the Japanese fans' actions, with one Twitter user hailing them as "literally the best fans in the world." Fox Soccer also commended this admirable tradition, calling it "the best tradition in sports."

The Japanese women's national team, known as Nadeshiko, also demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship by leaving their dressing room spotless after the match. FIFA acknowledged and thanked them on Twitter for their thoughtful gesture, which included a thank-you note written in both Japanese and English.

Japan's impressive victory against Zambia, with goals from Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo, Riko Ueki, and a brace from Hinata Miyazawa, marked an exceptional start to their World Cup campaign. As the Nadeshiko prepares to take on Costa Rica on Wednesday, their fans' sportsmanship and tidiness have left a lasting impact on the global football community.