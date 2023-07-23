Will Karachi witness heavy rain today?

A view of overcast clouds over the provincial capital on July 22, 2023. — NNI

KARACHI: The residents of Karachi yearn for heavy rains as the metropolis saw only short spells of light or moderate rain during the past few days and did not witness heavy downpours during the current monsoon season.



The weather turned pleasant on Saturday night after light showers hit parts of the city, with heavy falls with thunderstorms in store.

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast showers with thunder in Karachi today. Some parts of the city may also witness heavy downpours.

It said that the weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the next 24 hours, and the downpours are likely to extend till Monday (July 24).

"Monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate the Sindh and eastern parts of the country," the latest weather advisory stated.

PMD warned of water logging and localised urban flooding in Karachi and other districts of Sindh. It also advised the public to take precautions and remain watchful during rains.

As per the Met Office, the temperature dropped as low as 29.5°C while the humidity level in the air is currently 79%. It said that the mercury may rise up to 36°C today.

Weather analysts have also predicted that the port city is likely to be drenched by intermittent rain today as clouds from the Arabian Sea were moving in.