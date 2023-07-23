Weather turns pleasant as parts of Karachi receive rain with strong winds

Women on their way at a road during heavy rain on March 24, 2023. — Online

The weather in Karachi turned pleasant after some of the areas in the metropolis witnessed rain with strong winds.

Some of the areas in the city received light while some received heavy rainfall.

The rain hit several parts of the city including Surjani, Ayesha Manzil, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Clifton, Keamari, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), University Road, PECHS and Korangi.

Moreover, the spokesperson of the motorway police said that M-9 Motorway in Karachi also witnessed rain.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast showers with thunder in Karachi today with some areas witnessing heavy downpours.

It said that the weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the next 24 hours, and the downpours are likely to extend till Monday (July 24).

"Monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate the Sindh and eastern parts of the country," the latest weather advisory stated.

PMD warned of water logging and localised urban flooding in Karachi and other districts of Sindh. It also advised the public to take precautions and remain watchful during rains.

As per the Met Office, the temperature dropped as low as 29.5°C while the humidity level in the air is currently 79%. It said that the mercury may rise up to 36°C today.

Weather analysts have also predicted that the port city is likely to be drenched by intermittent rain today as clouds from the Arabian Sea were moving in.