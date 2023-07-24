 
menu menu menu

PM aide’s alleged audio on gathering workers to outnumber PTI activists echoes in court

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File
Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File

  • PTI legal team plays alleged audio of the PM’s aide in the trial court.
  • Imran, Tarar were also present in court when alleged audio played. 
  • "Our presence in the court should be more [than the PTI]." 

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar had purportedly directed workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to gather in large numbers at the local court in Islamabad to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists during Imran Khan’s appearance.

The PTI legal team on Monday played the alleged audio of the PM’s aide during Toshakhana case proceedings in the trial court.

The SAPM and the PTI chief were also present in the courtroom when the audio clip was played in the court.

In the alleged audio, Tarar asked the workers to gather in his office at 10am to go to the court together for the court hearing.

Tarar purportedly said in the audio clip that PTI workers gather in large numbers ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance in the court.

“Our presence in the court should be more [than PTI],” the SAPM allegedly added.

He further asked the workers to show their strength in the court by gathering in large numbers.

“Journalists are also requested to assist. The PTI acts like thugs while our only two people present [in the court],” the SPAM purportedly said.

Speaking to the media, Tarar said he was present in the court where PTI workers misbehaved with the judge and raised slogans in the court.

“The court issued a warning due to the PTI people's sloganeering,” he said adding that the PTI workers tried to violate the sanctity of the court

The SPAM also said that the former ruling party tried to make the courtroom a political rally.

“If this environment continues in the courts, no judge will be able to conduct proceedings of a case against them [PTI],” he added.

More From Pakistan:

More heavy rain likely in different parts of country including Karachi tomorrow

More heavy rain likely in different parts of country including Karachi tomorrow
Committee formed to probe 'drug peddling, immoral activities' at Bahawalpur varsity

Committee formed to probe 'drug peddling, immoral activities' at Bahawalpur varsity
Internet abuzz with Reham Khan's 'Peshawari chappal'

Internet abuzz with Reham Khan's 'Peshawari chappal'
India's Anju 'happy in Pakistan'

India's Anju 'happy in Pakistan'
Cyphergate: FIA grills Qureshi for nearly 2 hours video

Cyphergate: FIA grills Qureshi for nearly 2 hours
Rain to soak parts of Karachi today: PMD

Rain to soak parts of Karachi today: PMD
Imran Khan gets relief from SC in Quetta lawyer's murder case

Imran Khan gets relief from SC in Quetta lawyer's murder case

Centcom chief, COAS Munir discuss regional security situation

Centcom chief, COAS Munir discuss regional security situation
Election Act to be amended for enabling interim PM to make important decisions: Dar

Election Act to be amended for enabling interim PM to make important decisions: Dar