Pak vs SL: Shafique, Masood put Pakistan in comfortable position

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (right) and Shan Masood run between wickets during the first day of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on July 24, 2023. — AFP

After rattling Sri Lankan batsman in the first innings, Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood's strong partnership has put Pakistan in a comfortable position after the end of day one of the second Test in Colombo on Monday.

After bowling out Sri Lanka for 166 runs, Pakistan were off to a poor start with batting followed by the early dismissal of Imam ul Haq. The left-handed batter scored just six runs before walking back to the pavilion.

Abdullah and Shan carried the innings for Pakistan and scored 108 runs off 117 balls. Shan played a quick knock of 51 runs which is now called as 'Pakball formula' on social media.

Babar (8*) is at the crease with Abdullah (74*) as Pakistan walked out at stumps with 145-2 in 28.3 overs.

Asitha Fernando took two wickets for the hosts.

Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah rattled Sri Lanka before Tea on day one as they were bowled out for 166 in the first innings.

The bowling duo went berserk on Sri Lankan batters who couldn't find any clue to settle down at the crease.

Dhanajaya de Silva tried hard to replicate his first Test's heroics here but he could only score 57 before falling to Abrar with Saud Shakeel taking a well-judged catch.

Abdullah Shafique once again took a blinder at short leg off Abrar to remove unlucky Sadeera Samarawickrama who got out in the same way for the third time in a row this series.

Ramesh Mendis resisted a bit with his 27 runs but Sri Lanka fell apart just before Tea.

Abrar bagged four wickets while Naseem managed three.

Shan Masood, with a brilliant throw in the third over, provided an early breakthrough for Pakistan in the opening hour of the first day. Nishan Madushka remained unlucky as the throw went straight to thrash the stumps on the striker's end.

Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Kusal Mendis in the seventh over to further dent the hosts who decided to bat first after winning the toss following a delay due to early morning rain.

It was not too late when Naseem promised to be real destruction for Sri Lanka as he took back-to-back wickets in quick succession. The right-arm pacer bagged Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne within his two overs closer to the 15th.

Mathews (9) and Karunaratne (17) were two experienced batters who were the need for Sri Lanka in the tough time.

Dhanajaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal walked off at Lunch with Sri Lanka suffering at 79-4.