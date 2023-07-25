Lil Nas X makes fashion statement in pink hoodie amidst Twitter logo change

Lil Nas X makes a fashion statement in pink hoodie amidst Twitter logo change

Lil Nas X, the renowned musician, caught the attention of social media once again when he addressed Twitter's ongoing rebranding.

The 24-year-old Grammy winner was recently seen arriving at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport. For his travel, he opted for comfort, sporting an oversized pink and white hoodie with matching shorts, keeping the hoodie's hood on his head and earbuds in place. Completing his ensemble, he donned a pair of sleek tactical black boots.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been actively involved in product design and new technology for Twitter since stepping down as CEO back in May. He recently announced plans to change the platform's logo to an "X," teasing the transformation in several social media posts.

Elon humorously hinted at his fondness for the letter "X," accompanied by an image of himself forming the letter with his arms in front of an "X"-covered wall.

In response to Musk's series of tweets, Lil Nas X chimed in on the platform, humorously acknowledging his appreciation for Elon naming the app after him but also expressing his feeling of being overwhelmed.

The artist had earlier commented on Twitter's changes, mentioning the platform's verification and subscription service, and playfully warned that those who wronged him would feel his "wrath tesla man!"

Lil Nas X's engagement on Twitter has certainly made a significant impact, with fans and followers eagerly anticipating more from the renowned musician, who humorously welcomed the idea of being crowned "Twitter supreme" once again after his five-year music hiatus.

As the platform's rebranding continues to unfold, it seems both Lil Nas X and Elon Musk are making their mark on the world of social media.