Fans of K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji send protest trucks to agency, JYP Entertainment

K-pop girl group Itzy’s Yeji’s fans have had protest trucks delivered to her company, JYP Entertainment’s building. They claimed that the agency is treating her unfairly because she had been left out of the limited edition cover of their album.

One of the trucks carried the message: “Yeji is doing so good, but the 2nd management division f*cking sucks at their job. Why isn’t Yeji on the cover of the limited edition album?” while another added: “As soon as Yeji appeared in ‘CHOOSE ME’ I was so moved that my tears filled up the Han River. What about you, Park Jin Young?”

They also included the messages: “Give aggressive support for their personal social medias! Give us her individual magazine covers, dance covers!” and “NO to weird hairstyles. NO to tacky makeup. YES to styling that keeps up with the generations.”





A preview of the limited edition version of their upcoming comeback Kill My Doubt shows Ryujin, Lia and Yuna at the forefront which could mean that Yeji and Chaeryeong would be at the back.

Fans gave their thoughts on the protest trucks on Twitter, with one writing: “Chinese blackhearts keep proving that they can do more than just buy albums and projects for Yeji. They are also always ready to support and ask demands from the company who mismanages their artists, it sadly leads to wasted potentials. Please take care of your talents better.”