World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs India clash likely to be rescheduled

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 India's Babar Azam reacts. — Reuters

BCCI official says the board considering options.

The match can be rescheduled to October 14.

Navratri is being said as the reason behind reports.

The much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India — scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on October 15 — can be rescheduled, Indian media reported Wednesday.



Since the tournament's most anticipated game is on the first day of Navratri, a festival celebrated with mass participation across Gujarat, security agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to tweak the itinerary.

The match could take place on October 14 instead of the original date of October 15 in Ahmedabad.

A top BCCI official, who did not wish to be identified, told The Indian Express that the board was considering options and a decision would be announced soon.

"We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri."

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also written a letter to the associations hosting the mega event's matches to attend a meeting in New Delhi on July 27.

During the meeting, the board might inform the members of the security concerns around Ahmedabad and finalise a new date for the highly-anticipated clash.

It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the World Cup title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (day match)

November 12 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).