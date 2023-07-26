World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs India clash likely to be rescheduled

|July 26, 2023
The much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India — scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on October 15 — can be rescheduled, Indian media reported Wednesday.
Since the tournament's most anticipated game is on the first day of Navratri, a festival celebrated with mass participation across Gujarat, security agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to tweak the itinerary.
The match could take place on October 14 instead of the original date of October 15 in Ahmedabad.
A top BCCI official, who did not wish to be identified, told The Indian Express that the board was considering options and a decision would be announced soon.
"We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri."
Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also written a letter to the associations hosting the mega event's matches to attend a meeting in New Delhi on July 27.
During the meeting, the board might inform the members of the security concerns around Ahmedabad and finalise a new date for the highly-anticipated clash.
It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the World Cup title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.
Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:
The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).