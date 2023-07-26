Two robbers shot dead, cop injured in Karachi's Korangi

One of robbers killed on spot while other was caught wounded.

Video of police encounter surfaces on social media.

Police recover cash, motorcycle and pistols from robbers.

KARACHI: Two robbers were shot dead, while a cop was injured during the former's encounter with police in Karachi's Korangi area on Wednesday.



Korangi SSP Tariq Nawaz said that the muggers tried to rob a medical laboratory, but an exchange of fire took place when the police encountered them.



He said that one of the robbers was killed on the spot while the other was caught wounded. However, he died soon after due to loss of blood.

The video of the police encounter surfaced on social media.

The incident looked like an action scene from a movie as a heavy exchange of fire took place between the robbers and police after the law enforcers encountered them, who had taken a few citizens hostage.

Several gunshots were heard before the police party tried to negotiate with the robbers to let the hostages go. However, it ultimately ended up with the robbers shot dead as the police took action after failure in talks.

Police said that cash, a motorcycle and pistols were recovered from the robbers. Further investigations are underway, they added.