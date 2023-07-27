Justin Herbert becomes highest-paid NFL quarterback.—[email protected]

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed their star quarterback, Justin Herbert, to a lucrative multi-year contract, reportedly making him the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual value.

The deal, confirmed by the Chargers, spans five years and boasts an astonishing worth of $262.5 million, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Herbert's new contract is set to run through the 2029 season, making a bold statement about the team's commitment to his exceptional talent and leadership. Surpassing the contract inked by Lamar Jackson earlier in the year, this record-breaking deal demonstrates the Chargers' unwavering belief in Herbert's potential to continue evolving into one of the league's greatest quarterbacks.

The 25-year-old Justin Herbert has undoubtedly justified the Chargers' confidence in him since they selected him as the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In just three short years, he has managed to etch his name into the record books, accomplishing feats that no other player in the league's history has achieved during their initial three seasons.

Herbert holds records for the most completions, passing yards, and combined touchdowns for a player's first three years in the league. Furthermore, he is the sole athlete to surpass 4,000 passing yards in each of his initial three seasons.

In his rookie year, Herbert dazzled football fans and analysts alike, earning the prestigious title of NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. His 2020 season was truly remarkable, as he set multiple all-time rookie records, including completions, passing touchdowns, combined scores, and 300-yard performances.

The following season, he continued his outstanding form, breaking franchise records with 38 passing touchdowns and 5,014 passing yards, earning himself a well-deserved spot in the Pro Bowl.

Herbert's ability to lead the Chargers to the playoffs in the previous season showcased his immense potential to elevate the team's performance. However, their journey was cut short in a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round, after squandering a 27-0 lead.

As of now, Herbert is still on his rookie contract, which amounts to $4.23 million for the current year. However, the new deal will come into effect starting in 2024, securing his long-term future with the Chargers while providing him financial stability that matches his remarkable skill and dedication to the game.

In sum, the Los Angeles Chargers have made a resounding statement about their belief in Justin Herbert, entrusting him with a monumental contract that not only cements his status as the highest-paid quarterback but also reaffirms his position as one of the most exciting and talented young stars the NFL has ever witnessed.