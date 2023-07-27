 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will 'humiliate' themselves if they go back to Royals

July 27, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be making a mistake if they wish to return to the royal fold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their positions as senior royals in 2020, are tipped to take their titles back.

Responding to the rumours, expert Richard Fitzgerald tells GB News that the move would be 'bizarre' for the couple. 

He said: "This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks.

"It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry."

He added: "The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary."

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify. The couple is currently struggling to attract similar media giants.

