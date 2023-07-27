PCB advisor Misbah suggests four names for chief selector

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also an adviser to the PCB management committee chairman. — AFP/Files

LAHORE: Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed as advisor to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chief Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national side skipper, has put forward four names for the position of chief selector, The News reported Thursday, citing reports.



The four names Misbah shortlisted for the chief selector role are Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Azhar Ali, and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Mushtaq played 52 Tests and 144 ODIs for Pakistan, claiming 185 wickets in Tests and 161 in ODIs.

Wasim played 18 Tests and 25 ODIs, while Azhar represented Pakistan in 97 Tests and 53 ODIs.

Inzamam, on the other hand, has played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs.

Moreover, the sources added that the squads for Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023 will be announced after the appointment of the chief selector.

Meanwhile, Azhar, Inzamam, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Latif have been approached for the role of members of the cricket committee by Misbah.

However, they have asked for some time before making a decision.

Sources also revealed that many former cricketers have decided against joining the committee due to prior commitments.

Misbah also held a committee meeting regarding the structure of the domestic circuit yesterday.

The former captain will also meet Zaka Ashraf later today.

PCB had offered Misbah a full-time role; however, he did not accept the offer due to prior commitments. As the chairman's advisor, he will work without pay since it will be an honorary role.

Misbah will work with the PCB's cricket and technical committee and represent Pakistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings.