Pak vs SL: Noman Ali's lethal bowling spell wins over fans and critics

Pakistani spinner Noman Ali on Thursday won over the critics and fans by claiming all six wickets that fell in the second Test against Sri Lanka so far.

With his lethal bowling spell, Ali provided an early breakthrough to Pakistan, which were already in a comfortable position with a massive lead against the hosts.

The Green Caps declared their first innings at 575-6, leading Sri Lanka by 410 runs.



Before Tea, Nauman took all six wickets as Sri Lanka walked out with 143-6 on the scoreboard.

Nauman was unplayable throughout as the opponent batters kept falling after regular intervals.

Earlier at Lunch, the hosts were 81-1. Post Lunch, Nauman was on song with his spin attack and took five more wickets in no time.

Experienced Angelo Mathews is the last hope for Sri Lanka as the latter is standing not out at 38 runs. He is accompanied by Ramesh Mendis who hasn't scored a run so far.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali provided an early breakthrough to Pakistan after they declared their first innings early on day four of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (37*) and Agha Salman (132*) resumed their innings at 563-5 on the fourth day. Rizwan scored quick runs to complete his half-century before Babar Azam called for declaration.

It was Rizwan's eighth fifty in Test cricket. He replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as a concussion substitute. Sarfaraz, who was unbeaten on 14, was struck on the helmet on the first ball he faced on the third day. He walked off the field following pain in his head.

Rizwan and Agha scored just 13 runs together on the fourth day to help Pakistans stretch the lead to 410.

Agha was phenomenal on the third day as he scored an unbeaten 132 runs in 148 balls, which included 15 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique scored his maiden double-hundred.