 
menu menu menu

Burna Boy drops melodic single 'Big 7' ahead of seventh studio album release

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Burna Boy drops melodic single Big 7 ahead of seventh studio album release
Burna Boy drops melodic single 'Big 7' ahead of seventh studio album release

Nigerian musician Burna Boy has delighted fans by sharing a new single titled "Big 7" ahead of his highly anticipated seventh studio album, "I Told Them…," which is scheduled for release on August 24 through Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Record.

Accompanied by a music video directed by Benny Boom, the song features appearances from prominent figures such as RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore. Burna Boy described "Big 7" as a melodic tribute to his musical journey's growth and aspirations, symbolized by reaching greater horizons.

This latest single follows his previous track, "Sittin' On Top Of The World," featuring 21 Savage, and a collaboration with Saint Kittian artist Byron Messia on "Talibans II."

Burna Boy's previous album, "Love, Damini," released last summer, garnered acclaim for its intimate and heartfelt portrayal of his struggles and triumphs. The album featured notable collaborations with artists like Ed Sheeran, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Khalid, and J Balvin.

In addition to his solo work, Burna Boy has participated in various collaborations, including British rapper J Hus' new album and contributing to the soundtrack of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" with his song "Alone." 

More From Entertainment:

James Martin receives support after blaming outburst on cancer battle

James Martin receives support after blaming outburst on cancer battle
Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency
Who is Megan Fox's friend Brittney Boyce?

Who is Megan Fox's friend Brittney Boyce?

Prince George feels like he’s ‘lost uncle Harry’ for good?

Prince George feels like he’s ‘lost uncle Harry’ for good?
Lilly Jay calls her family ‘collateral damage’ in Ethan Slater’s romance with Ariana Grande

Lilly Jay calls her family ‘collateral damage’ in Ethan Slater’s romance with Ariana Grande
Leonardo DiCaprio likely to draw flak in Brazil over social media post

Leonardo DiCaprio likely to draw flak in Brazil over social media post

Mattel unveils ambitious film slate with 14 movies based on on iconic toys like Barbie

Mattel unveils ambitious film slate with 14 movies based on on iconic toys like Barbie
Barbie’s Greta Gerwig explains how Lizzo’s song Pink changed the beginning of the movie

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig explains how Lizzo’s song Pink changed the beginning of the movie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star has faded: ‘People are tired’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star has faded: ‘People are tired’