Burna Boy drops melodic single 'Big 7' ahead of seventh studio album release

Nigerian musician Burna Boy has delighted fans by sharing a new single titled "Big 7" ahead of his highly anticipated seventh studio album, "I Told Them…," which is scheduled for release on August 24 through Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Record.

Accompanied by a music video directed by Benny Boom, the song features appearances from prominent figures such as RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore. Burna Boy described "Big 7" as a melodic tribute to his musical journey's growth and aspirations, symbolized by reaching greater horizons.

This latest single follows his previous track, "Sittin' On Top Of The World," featuring 21 Savage, and a collaboration with Saint Kittian artist Byron Messia on "Talibans II."

Burna Boy's previous album, "Love, Damini," released last summer, garnered acclaim for its intimate and heartfelt portrayal of his struggles and triumphs. The album featured notable collaborations with artists like Ed Sheeran, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Khalid, and J Balvin.

In addition to his solo work, Burna Boy has participated in various collaborations, including British rapper J Hus' new album and contributing to the soundtrack of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" with his song "Alone."