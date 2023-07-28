 
menu menu menu

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan hockey team to leave for India on August 1

By
Sports Desk

|July 28, 2023

An undated image of players playing during a Pakistan vs India match. — AFP/File
An undated image of players playing during a Pakistan vs India match. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed on Friday that the national team would travel to India for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on August 1.

Pakistan team will travel to the neighbouring country via Wagah Border and will reach Chennai from Amritsar by road.

Chennai will host the Asian event from August 3 to 12.

Three officials of the Pakistan team are still waiting for the visa. The newly-appointed head coach Shahnaz Sheikh is also facing issues in getting a visa on time.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their first match against Malaysia on August 3. The Green Shirts will lock horns with arch-rivals India on August 9.

Squad

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan's schedule

August 3 - vs Malaysia

August 4 - vs Korea

August 6 - vs Japan

August 7 - vs China

August 9 - vs India

More From Sports:

WATCH: Babar Azam's encouraging speech for teammates after Test victory against Sri Lanka

WATCH: Babar Azam's encouraging speech for teammates after Test victory against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s Abdullah upbeat ahead of Cambodia clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Pakistan’s Abdullah upbeat ahead of Cambodia clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Nigeria stun Australia with sensational victory at Women's World Cup

Nigeria stun Australia with sensational victory at Women's World Cup
Kylian Mbappé rejects meeting, contract offer from Saudi club Al Hilal

Kylian Mbappé rejects meeting, contract offer from Saudi club Al Hilal
Iranian chess player receives Spanish nationality after hijab protest

Iranian chess player receives Spanish nationality after hijab protest
Barcelona cleared for Champions League amid UEFA probe

Barcelona cleared for Champions League amid UEFA probe
Australia hold upper hand on first day of Ashes decider

Australia hold upper hand on first day of Ashes decider
Novak Djokovic’s parents ask son to bid adieu to tennis career

Novak Djokovic’s parents ask son to bid adieu to tennis career
Pak vs SL: Nauman Ali's seven-for guides Pakistan to series victory

Pak vs SL: Nauman Ali's seven-for guides Pakistan to series victory