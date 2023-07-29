‘Love Island’ star Molly Marsh’s mother calls out trolls

Love Island star Molly Marsh’s mother has criticised trolls for hating on Molly and coming up with stories about their family. She also insisted that her “three small roles” on Coronation Street did not give Molly an unfair advantage in the industry.

The 49-year-old claimed that people had created an untrue story about her acting career with some even claiming that she is an ITV producer and that the only reason Molly had gotten selected to be on the show was because of her connections.

The rumours intensified when Molly was given a chance to return to the show even after being dumped with some claiming that she was being given preferential treatment.

In a new interview, her mother Janet, had clarified that she played no part in her daughter’s casting and that she has lost sleep due to the unfair allegations. “I had heard about trolling from past series because we have always watched Love Island but until your name is being brought up and your family's names… I couldn't believe it's that bad and that real.”

She continued: “We all know what Molly is like in real life and people presume… you read nasty comments and I think 'that's not my daughter, you haven't got a clue.

They have made stuff up about me. I've been through it all as well. For me to read what people think about me… that is tough. It is made up. At one point I was an ITV producer and pulling strings when I was actually sitting at school teaching phonics to some year sevens!

We decided to stop reading all the rubbish because it's not true and just somebody's opinion. I've got to admit… once the episode finishes I try to go to bed but it's really difficult to switch off. It is just haters but it's very sad that people can be that nasty.”