Kylie Jenner's five-year-old daughter Stormi makes music debut

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Kylie Jenner's five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster has made her music debut as she is featured in her father's new music track.

Stormi Webster was born in 2018 to the former celebrity couple of TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott. She is already a TV star as she appeared on her family's reality TV show The Keeping Up with The Kardashians and she can now boast a credit on a major song, reports Mirror

Stormi's father Jacques Webster, famously known as Travis Scott recently his new music album named Utopia and he invited her daughter to collaborate on a track titled, Thank God.

Stormi collaborates with her father on his new music album 

The song's lyrics go as Travis talks about his daughter singing, "Storm's a minor, but you know she living major," to which his daughter Stormi replied, "That's right, daddy."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced to split earlier this year and are now co-parenting their children together. They also share a son, Air, who is 18 months of age.

The couple started dating in 2017 and welcomed their first kid, Stormi, in the next year, 2018. They split in 2019 and then reunited again to welcome their second child Aire but it has been reported that they went separate ways again in December 2022 or January 2023.

Since then the rumours have sparked that Kylie is together with actor Timothe Chalamet but the couple hasn't confirmed it publicly. 

