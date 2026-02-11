Fans react to Tobey Maguire's 20-year-old Super Bowl date

Tobey Maguire sparked a strong online reaction after he was spotted sitting closely with a much younger woman during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, with snaps from the broadcast and social media quickly circulating and drawing criticism from viewers.

The 50-year-old Spider-Man actor was seen watching the game from a box at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara alongside influencer Mishka Silva, who is 20 years old.

The Seattle Seahawks went on to defeat the New England Patriots 29–13, with Bad Bunny’s widely praised halftime show, featuring appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, also drawing attention during the night.

Maguire and Silva appeared together on the live broadcast as they watched the game with other celebrities.

Silva later fuelled speculation about their closeness by sharing an Instagram story showing herself seated with her legs crossed.

Neither Maguire nor Silva has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

The sighting prompted a wave of reactions on Reddit, where many users focused on the three-decade age gap between the pair.

One user wrote, “That’s soooo gross. She’s only one year older than his daughter, if my father did this I would be appalled and disgusted,” while another added, “My uncle used to do this, date girls that were the same age or a little younger than his daughter. Me and my cousins were appalled and horrified.”

Others were even more blunt in their responses.

“This is actually repulsive. He’s worse than Leo. She looks underage,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “SHE WAS A BABY WHEN HE WAS 30. Like im never gonna feel normal about that EVER.”

Several users also pointed out the generational gap, with one noting, “She wasn’t even alive when the first two Spider-Man movies came out.”

Some comments leaned heavily into sarcasm.

One user joked, “I think it's really sweet that Grandpa took his granddaughter to see the Super Bowl. Those tickets are expensive,” while another simply posted, “Ewwwww.”

Another reaction read, “Born after he was Spider Man. Ugh.”

Others highlighted practical details tied to Silva’s age.

One user wrote, “she can’t even (legally) go to the bar with him.. how is he not embarrassed,” while another added, “Shes not even old enough to order a drink if theyre on a date.”

One summed up the broader discomfort by saying, “I will never understand these large age differences.”

Maguire was previously married to jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, 48.

The former couple married in 2007, a year after getting engaged and after welcoming their daughter Ruby, now 19. They separated in 2016 and also share a 15-year-old son, Otis.

Super Bowl LX marked a rematch of the teams from Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015, but for many online, the focus quickly shifted from the game and halftime spectacle to Maguire’s appearance with Silva and the intense reaction it triggered across social media.