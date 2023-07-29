Meghan Markle braved through 'scathing' look from Sophie in the UK

Meghan Markle received an unusual look from Sophie Wessex at her last Royal appearance.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made their final attendance as senior members of the Royal Family at Commonwealth Day service in 2020, got a cold shoulder from the royal family at the event.

One such moment that was captured in the camera was by the now Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie.

"The look that scared the hell out of Meghan," comment internet users on social media as the video of Sophie giving Meghan a scathing look resurfaces on the internet.



This comes as expert Robert Lacey admitted Meghan gave her "best TV smile" for the day.

He writes: "Throughout the service, Meghan megawatted away with her best TV smile but, as the ceremony progressed, Harry appeared to grow gloomier.

"According to one observer, 'his accelerated blinking even suggested he might have been fighting back tears'."

The Sussexes were also stopped from joijing the procession before the event, leading to Prince William and Kate come into their support.

Mr Lacey writes: "So there was the snub in black and white - set out for all to see. Observers also noted that Harry's face was 'quite tense and unsmiling' - and that when William sat down close to him, he barely greeted his brother."

