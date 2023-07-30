Barcelona inflict three-goal defeat on Real Madrid

FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium in Texas, US, on July 29, 2023. — USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-0 in a friendly match on Saturday following an early goal from Ousmane Dembele and late ones from Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres.

Despite being a pre-season clash, a packed AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL'S Dallas Cowboys, witnessed a fierce game on the pitch.

The cross-bar denied Oriel Romeu in the fourth minute, but Barca fans were celebrating soon after a goal from a cleverly worked free-kick by Dembele.

In just five minutes, Real had the opportunity to level the scoreline when Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo handled in the box, but Vinicius Junior smacked the bar with his penalty.

Real were denied by the woodwork again when Vinicius hit the bar, and although Jude Bellingham outjumped Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the midfielder's header hit the post.

Aurelien Tchouameni also blasted one against the bar as Real's bad luck continued in the match.

Substitute Fermin Lopez made it 2-0 with a superb shot from outside the box in the 85th minute.

Incredibly, Vinicius struck the bar again after a run from the left soon after the second goal.

Barcelona added another in stoppage time when Ferran Torres, ran onto a lofted ball from Lopez, lifted it over the advancing Thibaut Courtois, and slotted it in the empty net.