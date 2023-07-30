 
menu menu menu

Johnny Depp delights U.S. fans once again with electrifying performance

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Johnny Depp delights U.S. fans once again with electrifying performance
Johnny Depp delights U.S. fans once again with electrifying performance

Johnny Depp, along with his band The Hollywood Vampires, brought joy to their U.S. fans with an electrifying performance in Boston. 

Despite previously canceling some international shows, the band played to a packed audience of 3,500 at the Boch Center's Wang Theatre.

Before the show, Johnny Depp headed straight to the backstage entrance, where a group of enthusiastic fans eagerly awaited him behind a barricade.

 In a heartwarming gesture, the actor and musician took the time to interact with the crowd, taking selfies, signing autographs, and even giving hugs to over 20 of the 60 excited fans.

One young fan named Molly Smith, a 12-year-old from Concord, New Hampshire, was particularly overwhelmed with emotion when she not only received a selfie with Depp but also got a warm hug from him. 

Still teary-eyed with excitement, she shared, "He smiled at me, and all I could get out was 'hi.' My mom got me into his movies and into his music. I can't believe I just met him."

Molly's mother, Cathy Smith, couldn't contain her delight at seeing her daughter's dream come true. She praised Depp's kindness, stating, "He really was so nice, and I've never seen her that excited. She will never forget this."

While all the band members, including Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, alongside touring musicians Glen Sobel, Buck Johnson, and Chris Wyse, boast established careers in the music industry, it was Johnny Depp who stole the spotlight. Despite being primarily known for his movie roles, fans at the concert were particularly thrilled to see him perform on stage.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B reacts to fan's drink toss at her during performance

Cardi B reacts to fan's drink toss at her during performance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over THIS latest decision video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over THIS latest decision
Alessandra Ambrosio shows off beach body as she hits waves during getaway to Ibiza

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off beach body as she hits waves during getaway to Ibiza
Kanye West steps out with female friend after having his Twitter account reinstated

Kanye West steps out with female friend after having his Twitter account reinstated
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles for family reunion video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles for family reunion
Kelly Clarkson opens her Las Vegas residency with Harry Styles' 'As It Was': Watch video

Kelly Clarkson opens her Las Vegas residency with Harry Styles' 'As It Was': Watch video
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel embark on date night in eye-catching attire

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel embark on date night in eye-catching attire
Is Simon Cowell bidding goodbye to showbiz? video

Is Simon Cowell bidding goodbye to showbiz?
Princess Diana’s brother in ‘final-final’ stage of writing new book video

Princess Diana’s brother in ‘final-final’ stage of writing new book