Johnny Depp delights U.S. fans once again with electrifying performance

Johnny Depp, along with his band The Hollywood Vampires, brought joy to their U.S. fans with an electrifying performance in Boston.

Despite previously canceling some international shows, the band played to a packed audience of 3,500 at the Boch Center's Wang Theatre.

Before the show, Johnny Depp headed straight to the backstage entrance, where a group of enthusiastic fans eagerly awaited him behind a barricade.

In a heartwarming gesture, the actor and musician took the time to interact with the crowd, taking selfies, signing autographs, and even giving hugs to over 20 of the 60 excited fans.

One young fan named Molly Smith, a 12-year-old from Concord, New Hampshire, was particularly overwhelmed with emotion when she not only received a selfie with Depp but also got a warm hug from him.

Still teary-eyed with excitement, she shared, "He smiled at me, and all I could get out was 'hi.' My mom got me into his movies and into his music. I can't believe I just met him."

Molly's mother, Cathy Smith, couldn't contain her delight at seeing her daughter's dream come true. She praised Depp's kindness, stating, "He really was so nice, and I've never seen her that excited. She will never forget this."

While all the band members, including Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, alongside touring musicians Glen Sobel, Buck Johnson, and Chris Wyse, boast established careers in the music industry, it was Johnny Depp who stole the spotlight. Despite being primarily known for his movie roles, fans at the concert were particularly thrilled to see him perform on stage.