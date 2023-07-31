 
WATCH: Snake ‘graces’ Lanka Premier League match with appearance

By
Web Desk

July 31, 2023

Picture shows snake entering cricket ground. — Twitter/@LPLT20
An ongoing match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was halted on Monday after an unexpected visitor slithered its way onto the ground, surprising players. 

The match was taking place between the Dambulla Giants and the Galle Titans during which a snake made its way onto the field, causing a brief pause in the play. 

The snake, which was a Black Mamba, was carefully retrieved from the ground by an umpire. Later, the league's management called the wildlife and rescue teams to take the reptile from the stadium. 

As the snake interrupted the match, all the players were seen looking at the reptile with a surprised look. 

The video of the snake was shared by the LPL on Twitter, saying: "Even the Sri Lankan wildlife can't resist the action at the LPL."

The Titans won today's match in the Super Over by two wickets. 

The LPL's Colombo Strikers are currently playing against Kandy Falcons. Pakistan star player Babar Azam is batting with Nuwanidu Fernando. They have a partnership of 29 runs off 26 balls. 

