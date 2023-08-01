Judge laments 'media trial', denies accusations of torturing maid against wife

Representational image of domestic abuse. — AFP/File

Judge accuses Rizwana's parents of being greedy.

"Who will repair hurt to reputation if proved innocent?"

Petition seeking suo motu notice filed with SC.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: As the 14-year-old domestic worker Rizwana who suffered brutal torture remains in critical condition, Civil Judge Asim Hafeez — the husband of the woman accused of torturing the victim — has said that the way they were being subjected to a brutal media trial, it was better they are slaughtered, The News reported.

Judge Hafeez, in an interview with a news website, accused Rizwana's parents of being greedy and said the maid was employed at their house for Rs10,000.

He added that she had gone to her parents "through her own feet". "The way we are being brutally tried by the media, it is better we are slaughtered.

Because of the media, our family's face, reputation, peace of mind, and honour have been ruined in society,” he added.

He said the question was that if he and his wife were proved innocent by the court, then who would repair the hurt caused to their family's reputation?

Hafeez admitted his wife’s psychological problems, saying that she must have been tough but she told him that she had never beaten the maid.

Meanwhile, Rizwana, who has been under treatment for seven days in the Lahore General Hospital, is still critical, doctors said.

Police have added about eight sections and sub-sections to the first information report (FIR) against the wife of the civil judge after receiving a medico-legal report showing broken bones, deep wounds from torture, and heavy bruises found on different parts of the victim's body.

Earlier, the Hummak Police had lodged FIR (No 154/23) on July 25 under sections 506, 342, and 328 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against people involved in the brutal torture of the teenager for unknown reasons.

The Islamabad Police have now added sections and sub-sections including 324/337 A-I/337 A-II/337 A-III/ 337F(I)/337F(V)/337L(II) and 334 to the FIR.

According to the medico-legal report, two deep wounds were found in the head, 4 cm on the right side and 2 cm on the left side of the cranium, and 6 cm swelling on the backside of the skull, while multiple wounds were marked on 10 cm area of the cranium.

On the right arm, 10 cm swelling and fracture were found. A 5 cm wound was marked near the right eye while, on the left, a deep scratch and 3 cm swelling and bruise on her nose were found; 4 cm swelling on the upper lip and 3 cm swelling on the lower lip were noted along with 10 cm swelling with a dark bruise on the waist.

Both her legs are fractured along with swelling.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed with the Supreme Court Lahore Registry seeking suo motu action on the brutal torture of a teenage maid by the wife of the judge.

Advocate Mudassir Chaudhry pleaded in his petition that the brutal torture of Rizwana by her employer had exposed a grave violation of fundamental rights.

He said the victim was fighting for her life at a hospital due to the serious injuries received by the accused woman.

He argued that the incident needed a fair and free investigation but it appeared impossible under the prevailing circumstances. He urged the apex court to take a suo motu notice of the matter so that justice could be delivered to the victim.