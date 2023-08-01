Jennifer Aniston grieving heart seeks solace in Justin Theroux after father's loss

Jennifer Aniston has been having a hard time since her father John Aniston passed away and has turned to ex-husband Justin Theroux for solace and comfort.

The Friends alum still mourns her father nine months after his death, reported Daily Mail, adding that the actor keeps in touch with his pals and her former husband for support.

Jennifer often calls John’s Days of Our Lives co-stars and remembers their birthdays in an effort to heal after losing her father last November 2022 at the age of 89, the insider shared.

Speaking of Jennifer’s bond with Justin, from whom she parted ways after two-year marriage in 2017, an insider said she “is being comforted by Justin Theroux with daily phone calls.”

As for her late dad’s friends, they said, “Jennifer has sent [John’s] friends gifts and called them and remember their birthdays and been a real sweetie.”

“She has been incredibly generous and has had his friends up to her house for parties to talk about the good old days with John,” the source said.

Even though Jennifer had a strained bond with her father for the most part of her life, they reconnected some years before his death.

Following his death, another blow she received was when she got to know that the creators of the longest running soap opera is planning to kill off John’s character in a plane crash.

“Jennifer hates to fly so this has rubbed her the wrong way but what can she do? They have to explain Victor's death on the show,” the insider said.

The source added, “The funeral show is expected to air sometime late August, early September.”