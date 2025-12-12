Amanda Seyfried sets new series 'Skinny Dip' at Prime Video

Amanda Seyfried is lining up her next major television role.

The Emmy winner and Oscar nominee will star in and executive produce Skinny Dip, a series adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s novel now in development at Prime Video.

The project, originally set up at HBO Max, is moving forward at the streamer after what sources describe as a significant offer from Amazon.

The dramedy is produced by Warner Bros. TV with writers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, known for Once Upon a Time, alongside executive producer Bill Lawrence.

According to the show’s official description, “Skinny Dip is the story of Joey Perrone, whose second anniversary didn’t go quite as planned. She expected earrings, but instead, her husband Chaz had, shall we say, alternate plans. After unexpectedly finding herself on the other side of those plans, she vows to get revenge. Teaming up with a disgraced ex-cop, Joey sets out to make Chaz pay. Skinny Dip is an action-romantic-comedy-triangle about murder, vengeance, and the elusiveness of true accountability in this world.”

If ordered to series, Skinny Dip would mark the third Hiaasen adaptation on TV in recent years. Lawrence also oversees Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn, and ABC is preparing to debut RJ Decker, based on Hiaasen’s Double Whammy, next year.

Seyfried joins Horowitz, Kitsis, Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer of Doozer Productions, and Hiaasen as executive producers.

On the film side, Seyfried will appear in The Housemaid and The Testament of Ann Lee, both releasing in late December. She last earned acclaim — and an Emmy — for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, with recent roles in Peacock’s Long Bright River and Apple TV’s The Crowded Room.