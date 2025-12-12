Jelly Roll makes rare appearance with son Noah

Jelly Roll and his son Noah "Buddy" DeFord enjoyed a courtside view in a rare appearance together.

Over the weekend the father-son duo stepped out to attend the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini’s basketball game in Nashville.

The proud dad of two, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, sat next to his nine-year-old son as they enjoyed the college basketball game last week on Saturday, December 6.

The latest outing came after the 41-year-old American rapper and singer posed with his son on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in December 2024.

In addition to his pre-teen boy, the Son of a Sinner is a father to daughter Bailee Ann, 17.

He is also looking forward to expanding his family even more in the future with his wife, Bunnie Xo.

For the unversed, Jelly Roll shares his son with his ex-partner Melisa Ann Cowell, who is Noah’s primary caregiver and has custody.

He and his wife have a positive co-parenting relationship with Melisa. Bunnie XO has even called her a "stand-up chick" and an important part of their extended family.

Out of respect for Melisa’s privacy, the Need a Favor singer usually keep Noah out of the public eye and always get permission before sharing any photos or information about him on social media.

As for his older daughter, he welcomed Bailee Ann during a previous relationship with Felicia Beckwith.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have full custody of Bailee due to her mother’s struggles with addiction.