How did Taylor Swift buy back her masters? Read on

Taylor Swift bought back her originals from Shamrock Capital

Taylor Swift has finally unveiled how she managed to buy back her masters from Shamrock Capital.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker revealed that her 'greatest dream' came 'true' because of her nearly two-year long Eras Tour.

During a recent appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show, Travis Kelce's girlfriend revealed that profits from her record-breaking Eras Tour gave her the financial power to purchase her music back.

Shamrock Capital had acquired her masters in 2020 from Scooter Braun's Italica Holding for a reported $300 million.

Swift, who sold over $2 billion in tickets for the tour, explained that her fans made the milestone possible.

"That's how I spent that Eras Tour money," the 14-time Grammy winner shared in the episode aired on December 10. "My fans are why I was able to get my music back."

The singer had fought for ownership of her catalog which comprises of her first six albums.

In a letter on her website announcing the breakthrough deal with the investment firm, she wrote, "All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to one day purchase my masters outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy."

Selena Gomez's friend added, "I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me."