Taylor Swift, Alex Warren hit major milestone in RIAA rankings

Taylor Swift, Alex Warren hits major milestone in RIAA rankings

Taylor Swift and Alex Warren earned highest accolade in the Recording Industry Association of America rankings.

The association has announced its annual tally of 2025 gold and platinum certifications for albums and singles, with Swift’s Life of a Showgirl and Warren’s Ordinary topping the lists, respectively.

According to Variety, RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said, "RIAA is proud to recognise the artists and their label partners who defined the year with music that exemplifies human artistry and reached remarkable milestones."

He added, "From Taylor Swift and Alex Warren, who earned this year’s top honours, to all the artists who have been certified this past year, we wrap 2025 with excitement for all the ways music has impacted people’s lives."

The Lover crooner’s album surpassed five million RIAA-certified units for the highest certification and top album of the year, while Warren’s three-time platinum Ordinary was the top single.

Apart from these two, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, had three songs, the double platinum Golden and two platinum How It’s Done and What It Sounds Like.

There was one other multi-platinum album, Cardi B’s Am I the Drama?, the other platinum albums from the year include Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid, Drake and PartyNextDoor’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend and Tate McRae’s So Close to What.

The RIAA is a trade organisation that represents the US music industry. It was founded in 1952 in Washington, DC. The RIAA is responsible for certifying albums and singles based on sales and streaming, issuing gold, platinum, and multi-platinum.