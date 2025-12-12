Taylor Swift docuseries finally out: 'Start of an age'

Taylor Swift is embracing new beginnings with the highly anticipated The End of an Era docuseries, now streaming on Disney+.

Premiering Friday, December 12, the docuseries kicks off with two emotional episodes that open a window into the journey of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Fans will be treated to a special release schedule, with two new episodes dropping each Friday, leading up to the grand finale on December 26.

The 14-time Grammy winner herself took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting the official poster for the docuseries.

"Featuring for the first time The Tortured Poets Department," the poster reads. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour The Final Show now streaming on Disney+."

The Cruel Summer chart-topper was generous enough to offer a sneak peek into the series, giving fans a taste of the emotional rollercoaster that awaits them.

Meanwhile, Disney+ made the big announcement on Twitter, with a post that perfectly captured the essence of this moment.

“It’s the end of an era, but the start of an age," the caption read. "The first two episodes of The End of an Era and Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.”

As soon as the docuseries dropped, fans flooded social media with their reactions.

One fan tweeted, "I’m only two minutes in and I’m already crying… Eras was THAT magical."

Another fan expressed their excitement, writing, "IT WAS RARE. I WAS THERE. And now I can relive the final show whenever I want [teary eyes + heart emoji]."

A third fan chimed in saying,“OH MY GOSH, IT’S FINALLY HERE! And I’m already sobbing in 4K!”

Even fans who aren’t typically on the Swiftie bandwagon couldn’t resist the pull of the docuseries.

One non-fan wrote, "Not a Taylor fan, but I’ll give this a peek anyway."

For the unversed, The End of an Era is a six-episode docuseries that takes fans behind the scenes of Swift’s Eras Tour.

It offers a rare and intimate look at the making of one of the most successful and culturally significant tours in modern history.

From its early planning stages in 2021 to its final performance in Vancouver in December 2024, the series chronicles the meticulous work, personal moments, and true passion that fueled Swift’s global success.

The ultimate behind-the-scenes experience will give fans a look on the magic and hard work that went into creating the spectacle that was The Eras Tour.