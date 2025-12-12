Justin Bieber revisits iconic 'Baby' bowling alley 15 years later

Justin Bieber released his single 'Baby' in January 2010

Justin Bieber took fans back to the place where his career truly began.

The singer recently revisited the Los Angeles bowling alley that served as the backdrop for his 2010 Baby music video.

Hailey Bieber's husband took to Instagram to put a video of the nostalgic moment.

“Went to where I shot my music video for Baby. This is what happened,” Bieber captioned the clip, tagging friends and collaborators who joined him, including Oranj Goodman, Kyle Massey, Eddie Benjamin and Gabriel Jacoby.

In the footage, now 31-year-old performs the song a cappella in an oversized T-shirt and baggy, jewel-studded shorts, while a friend beatboxed the melody.

Another clip shows him roaming the lanes with his group, one of the whom takes on Ludacris' famous verse,

"When I was 13, I had my first love."

The original Baby video, which was filmed at Universal CityWalk and Lucky Strike Lanes, became a cultural phenomenon at the time.

The song helped Bieber earn global recognition.

At the time, Ludacris compared the visual to Michael Jackson’s The Way You Make Me Feel.

Bieber on the other hand described it as a playful chase to win back an ex.