Act against terrorists or we will, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, on August 1, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

"We have the right to self-defence," Foreign Minister Bilawal says.

Bilawal doesn't want this to be his government's first option.

FM says if Kabul needs help, Islamabad should be ready for it.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Tuesday that if the Afghan interim government failed to take action, Pakistan had an option under international law to act in "self-defence" against the militants hiding inside Kabul.

While speaking to the media, he, however, made it clear that this should not be the first option for his government.

The foreign minister also reminded Kabul of the Doha Accord.

According to the Doha Accord, the Taliban had assured in writing that militant groups would not be allowed inside Afghanistan and nor would any militant group attack another country from inside Afghanistan.

The foreign minister's statement comes in the aftermath of a bloodbath in Bajaur when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a political rally of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl in which to-date 54 people have been killed while 200 were wounded with some in serious condition still in hospitals.

The extremist Daesh group based in Afghanistan Monday claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack. In the past, it has been the TTP that has carried out attacks against Pakistan from inside Afghanistan.

The Pakistani leadership, including the prime minister and chief of the army staff, expressed their impatience with Kabul over its inability to stop the attacks against Pakistan.

"Regarding Pakistan going there [inside Afghanistan] and taking action against these terrorists, we do not want to be forced to do this, but according to international law, we have the right to self-defence," said FM Bilawal while addressing a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Commenting on the continued militant attacks on Pakistan by the banned TTP and other terrorist groups, Bilawal said it was time for the interim Afghan government to act against these terrorists.

"If we are repeatedly attacked like this, and there is no appropriate response, we will be forced to do this. But I don’t think it should be amongst the first options for us," he added.

The FM said Kabul’s Taliban government needed to act against the TTP and other militant groups that were targeting Pakistan.

"If they [Afghan government] need any help, then I think Pakistan should be prepared to help them. Our preference will be that we want the officials there, the interim government, to act against them," he added.

Bilawal also pointed out the fact that there had been a quantitative increase in terror attacks on Pakistan since the time the Afghan Taliban came into power.

"Statistics show that if you look at our data 500 days before the fall of Kabul, and then compare it with our data 500 days later, you can see that there has been a clear increase," he said, adding that weapons left in Afghanistan by the US and Nato forces had fallen into the hands of militants.

Originally published in The News