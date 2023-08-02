Another woman sexually assaulted in Karachi in broad daylight

A collage of three stills taken from the CCTV footage of the recent incident. — Geo News

Man sexually harasses woman in street FB Area Block 17.

Harasser escapes before he could be apprehended.

Police have failed to arrest culprit in this case as well.

KARACHI: Another woman faced sexual harassment in a neighbourhood in Karachi in a third such incident, The News reported, as there has lately been a spree of cases involving sexual assault and harassment in the metropolis.

A burqa-clad woman was sexually harassed by a man riding a motorcycle while she passed through a street in a neighbourhood near Madina Masjid in Federal B Area Block 17 on August 1.

The incident occurred at 10:55am and was caught on camera. The CCTV footage clearly showed the culprit, who fled away easily after the woman showed resistance and cried for help.

Onlookers gathered after the incident, but the harasser escaped before he could be apprehended.

The police, yet again, remained unsuccessful in catching the suspect.

They said that no one has contacted them to launch an investigation into the matter, and neither the victim in the case has been identified.

They said footage of other cameras present in the vicinity are being acquired.

The city’s alarming trend of harassment against women tends to be unceasing since the first incident of street harassment came to light.

A man was caught on camera sexually harassing a veiled woman in broad daylight in a neighbourhood in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

It was followed by a second incident of similar nature when a woman was harassed by a man in Orangi Town.

Police arrested the suspect in the Orangi Town incident, but the perpetrator behind the Jauhar incident remains at large.

The police have recorded statements of over 100 people and yet have made no major progress in regard to the arrest of the suspect.