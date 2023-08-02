 
Iranian FM in Pakistan to discuss ‘emerging regional situation’

By
APP

|August 02, 2023

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, March 19, 2023. — Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral ties and the emerging regional situation with the leadership of Pakistan.

During his visit, FM Abdollahian will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday.

“The wide-ranging agenda includes discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Abdollahian will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an exchange of views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking this relationship forward.

The Iranian FM will also call on the speaker National Assembly and chairman Senate where the two sides would discuss parliamentary linkages between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, a high-ranking delegation comprising the deputy foreign minister for economic affairs and senior officials from the ministries of trade, roads and urban development, investment, agriculture, energy etc, preceded the foreign minister for preparatory meetings, the spokesperson said.

“Foreign Minister Abdollahian’s visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire range of bilateral ties with particular focus on regional connectivity, energy and economic and investment ties between Pakistan and Iran,” it was added.

