Lionel Messi nets two goals for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup triumph

TOPSHOT - Inter Miami´s Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team´s first goal during the round of 32 Leagues Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2, 2023.—AFP

Lionel Messi continued his remarkable start with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami by scoring twice in a thrilling 3-1 victory against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup.

Playing his third game since joining the United States from Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine star showcased his brilliance on Wednesday.

Messi broke the deadlock with a sensational volley, perfectly timed after teammate Robert Taylor delivered a brilliant chip into the box. However, Orlando equalised 10 minutes later when César Araújo struck from a corner. Undeterred, Inter Miami pressed for a second goal in the first half and came agonisingly close twice, with Messi hitting the post and then forcing a spectacular save from Orlando's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a free-kick.

The second half began with Josef Martínez converting a successful penalty kick, putting Miami back in the lead. Messi then combined his attacking prowess with Taylor and Martínez to score his second goal, securing a resounding victory for the home side.

In the final moments, Orlando thought they had grabbed a consolation goal through Araújo's simple finish at the back post, but the effort was later disallowed due to an offside ruling.

With these two goals against Orlando City, Lionel Messi's goal tally now stands at an impressive five in just three games since making his move to the United States.

While Messi's performance was undoubtedly outstanding, it wasn't without a couple of blemishes. He received a yellow card in the first half and narrowly avoided a second booking after a challenge on Araújo.

As a result of this triumphant display, Messi and Inter Miami will advance to the Leagues Cup round of 16, where they are set to face FC Dallas on Sunday. Messi's arrival in Major League Soccer has undoubtedly injected excitement into the league, and his contributions have already had a significant impact on Inter Miami's performances.