Portuguese tourist dead after road accident in Balochistan

QUETTA: Nuno Miguel Vilao Castanheria, a tourist from Portugal, lost his life in a road accident in Balochistan's Chagai district while riding a motorbike en route to Quetta through Iran.

He was killed during a collision with a pick-up vehicle near Dalbandin at 3pm on Thursday, Chagai Deputy Commissioner Hussain Jan Baloch told Geo News.

The authorities said they are transferring the deceased tourist's body to Quetta, and his identity card has also been retrieved.

Geo News also learned that the authorities are trying to contact the Portuguese consulate in Pakistan for further proceedings regarding the 28-year-old deceased tourist.



As mentioned on Castanheria's website, Mission Unplug, he intended to travel around the world on his motorcycle with plans to share the stories with his readers. His mission, which began on May 21, was to travel to 50 countries across the globe and cover more than 85,000 km.

"I want to see and enjoy the world as much as I can, meeting new places, new people and facing new adventures. I will be traveling offroad as much as possible, always taking into consideration that I am traveling with a big bike and that I will be alone," text on his website reads.