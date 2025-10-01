Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shakes Karachi's Malir

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File

KARACHI: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck Karachi's Malir neighbourhood, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

The quake was recorded to have occurred at 9:34am with its epicentre around seven kilometres northwest of Malir at a depth of 10 kilometres, the Met Office added.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The tremors come days after a 5.5-magnitude quake jolted Islamabad and multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week.

Earthquakes have frequently rattled the region, especially Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent years. Record shows seismic activity in neighbouring countries lying at the intersection of Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Last month, Afghanistan witnessed a massive magnitude 6 earthquake in the rugged eastern region of the country, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring several thousand others.

Several parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Chitral, Murree and adjoining areas also felt the tremors in the following days with reports of effect being felt as far away as Lahore, panicking citizens into rushing out of their homes.

Karachi, back in June, experienced multiple tremors with the tally going up to at least 57 in one month.

Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider explained that these tremors had occurred due to the reactivation of the Landhi Fault Line after several decades, adding that the fault was going through a normalisation phase.