Karachi likely to experience light rain today

Commuters are passing through a road during the downpour of monsoon season, at Saddar area in Karachi on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. — PPI

Karachi is likely to experience light rain today (Wednesday) due to a distinct low-pressure system over India's Gujarat, a day after heavy showers battered the port city on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or drizzle over the next 24 hours in Karachi.

A weather analyst told Geo News that moderate rainfall is expected in some parts of the city, although the system's progression towards Karachi is very slow.

The meteorological expert warned that the longer the system remains over the sea, the greater the chance it intensifies. Currently, the system lies approximately 310 kilometres southeast of Karachi and could develop into a depression within the next 12 hours.

The Met Office said that temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, with the minimum recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius over the past day in the metropolis. Meanwhile, humidity levels stand at 81%, while winds blow from the northeast at 11 kilometres per hour.

The weather department also warned of potential thunderstorms accompanied by rain and lightning in other parts of Sindh, including Mirpur Khas, Badin, and Hyderabad. Similar weather conditions are anticipated in Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Sanghar under the system’s influence.

Other areas including Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, and Tando Muhammad Khan may also experience rain with thunderstorms.

Marine conditions could become extremely rough, with winds potentially reaching speeds of 45 to 55 kilometres per hour. As a safety precaution, fishermen in Sindh are advised to avoid venturing into open seas until 3rd October.

Intermittent heavy showers and strong winds battered Karachi on Tuesday, partially flooding roads and cooling the city’s sweltering weather, but causing partial urban flooding and traffic disruptions.

Low-pressure system affecting weather in Sindh

The current wet spell comes under the effect of the well-marked low-pressure system edged closer to the Arabian Sea, raising the risk of a tropical cyclone later this week.

The PMD said moist currents from the Arabian Sea were driving widespread rain and thunderstorms across southeastern Sindh, affecting Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and adjoining districts until October 2.

According to the Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi, the low-pressure system is likely to move west-southwest and emerge into the Arabian Sea.

Meteorologists said favourable conditions, including warm sea surface temperatures and upper-level divergence could cause it to intensify into a depression and possibly develop into a cyclone in the coming days.

Officials clarified that there is no immediate threat to Pakistan’s coastal belt. However, they warned that the sea will remain rough to very rough with squally winds between 45 and 55 kilometres per hour. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into deep waters until October 2.

Provincial disaster management authorities have instructed Deputy Commissioners and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) across Sindh to stay on round-the-clock alert and prepare mitigation measures in case of emergencies.

Authorities also warned that strong winds and lightning could damage weak structures, power poles, billboards and solar panels in vulnerable areas.