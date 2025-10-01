Rana Sanaullah casts doubts on BISP data amid strained PML-N-PPP ties

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah speaks during an event in Islamabad, June 25, 2025. — APP/File

PPP can have their own point of view, says Sanaullah.

PM’s adviser dismisses objection to Punjab reallocating water.

PML-N leader says Punjab has the right to utilise its water.



Rana Sanaullah, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public and Political Affairs, has cast doubts on the data of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Speaking to a private channel on Wednesday, the politician said that his party had strong objections to the data of the BISP.

"Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] is supporting the government. But they can also have their own point of view," he said.

Sanaullah also addressed his party's ongoing spat with the PPP over the utilisation of water resources.

Referring to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's statement about the canals project, the PML-N leader said that the province had the right to utilise its share of water as it deemed fit.

"Nobody should have an objection to Punjab diverting its share of water anywhere. Punjab CM spoke about Punjab's share of water. She did not talk about any other province," he added.

His remarks come as PML-N and the PPP are engaged in a war of words over flood relief, BISP, and the utilisation of water resources.

Earlier today, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira reiterated his party's stance that BISP was a "tried and tested" method for providing flood relief.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Kaira said that BISP has long been used to provide initial relief in case of any natural disaster.

"The IMF [International Monetary Fund] cut subsidies in all fields. BISP was the sole programme which received a Rs2 billion boost," he added.

While he reiterated that the PPP would continue to support the federal government, Kaira said that his party would not give support to "everything that the PML-N does".

Without mentioning CM Maryam, the PPP leader said that their allies do not listen when his party gives its suggestion.

"If we criticise, you get furious and say fingers have been raised towards Punjab. You say that if a finger is raised, you will break it," he added.

"You are not just the chief minister of Punjab — you are Nawaz Sharif's daughter. Anything you say reflects the words of PML-N."

Conflict between the allies emerged after the PPP demanded that Punjab's flood affectees be assisted through the BISP.

However, the Punjab government rejected the demand, saying that it was utilising its own resources to help flood affectees in the province.