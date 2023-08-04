WATCH: Four arrested as chaos ensues during clothing sale in Faisalabad

An outlet of a major Pakistani brand in Faisalabad turned into a battlefield as a huge fight broke out between shoppers trying to get their hands on their favourite lawn pieces.

The video of the incident has been going viral which shows people engaging in a fight inside the outlet during a sale on the clothing items.

The brawl is started by female shoppers quarrelling which then leads to their husbands jumping in and hitting each other. The short video clip shows one of the men hitting the other one with his shoe as other people try to take him away.

Later, the man takes a pistol out, sending everyone around him into a frenzy as people could be heard shouting and trying to get out of the jam-packed outlet.

The police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. They also registered a case against 10 people for violence at the clothing store.

Social media users expressed their anger over the incident and criticised those who were involved in the brawl.