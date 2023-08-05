WATCH: Erick Callejas, world's youngest football referee, makes Bolivia proud

A 10-year-old boy from Bolivia spends his weekends blowing his whistle and keeping a check on local football players on the field as the youngest referee in the world.



Erick Callejas, at the age of 10, may be quite younger and considerably shorter than the other players on the football pitch, but he seems to have no problem upholding the laws.

Callejas can be seen on weekends making decisions at neighbourhood games in Bolivia's second-largest and high-altitude city El Alto, neighbouring the capital La Paz.

Callejas says he was inspired by his father Ramiro who has been a referee for many years.

"On Saturdays and Sundays I go out to referee with my little colleague, my son, Erick," Ramiro said. "I am very proud, I'm filled with emotion because refereeing runs in his blood."

Callejas refereed his first match in a women's league after his dad signed him up for the job, Reuters reported.

"There was a women's championship and (the coordinator) asked if I could referee and I said yes," Callejas said.

So far, he seems to be impressing his elders with his style. Player Beimar Tancara praised Callejas saying that he has a "natural talent."



"You can tell he has that character. He runs. He moves. He is not intimidated by people, even if the public shouts," Tancara said.

"I think he was born to be a referee. He is very talented. I like his refereeing."

Although Callejas is currently umpiring games on sandy pitches in the community league while being watched closely from the sidelines by his mother and coached by his father.

However, he has big hopes to one day take his talents to the international stage.

"My dream is to referee the Bolivian Derby, to be a FIFA referee so I can go to the World Cup, America Cup, Liberators Cup and the Champions League," Callejas said.

